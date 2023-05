Police officers arrived to the 7000 Block of Old Kings Road South around 6:20 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a robbery on Saturday evening. Police officers arrived to the 7000 Block of Old Kings Road South around 6:20 p.m..

Officers found a man in his 50's who had been stabbed in the back and robbed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, according to JSO.