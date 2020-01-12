Jacksonville man sentenced to 20 years for dealing drugs leading to woman's death

The victim's cause of death was overdose due to the fentanyl's toxicity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 34-year-old Jacksonville man received a 20-year prison sentence for dealing fentanyl that led to a woman's death by overdose, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

According to the DOJ, Larry Bouknight sold two Jacksonville women what they believed to be heroin in Sept. 2018. However, the drug actually contained fentanyl.

One of the women was found dead in her home later that day. The victim's cause of death was overdose due to the fentanyl's toxicity.