Man sentenced to life behind bars for murder of pregnant woman in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the shooting death of a pregnant woman in a Northside park in 2021 has pled guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, according to a press release from State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

Judge Mark Borello sentenced Reginald Perry Jr. to life in Florida State Prison during a sentencing hearing this week.

He was charged in the death of Felicia Jones and her unborn child in September 2021. She was two weeks away from giving birth when she was killed, family told First Coast News.

Jones' mother, who identified her as the victim, tells First Coast News Perry was the father of her unborn child.

Police were called to the 9500 block of Water Street, Riverview Park, on Sept. 25 for reports of an unresponsive woman lying on the ground near the dock.

When JSO and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews arrived, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the park to investigate. An autopsy revealed Jones died from a gunshot wound. Detectives identified Perry as a possible suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.