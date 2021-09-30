Family: Father of unborn child is suspect arrested in shooting of Jacksonville pregnant woman

JSO says 19-year-old Reginald Perry Jr. is facing two counts of murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Felicia Jones and her unborn child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused in the shooting death of a pregnant woman in a Northside park.

JSO says 19-year-old Reginald Perry Jr. turned himself in to law enforcement. He is facing two counts of murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Felicia Jones and her unborn child.

Jones' mother, who identified her as the victim, tells First Coast News Perry was the father of her unborn child.

Police were called to the 9500 block of Water Street, Riverview Park, on Saturday morning shortly after 6, for reports of an unresponsive woman lying on the ground near the dock. When JSO and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews arrived, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the park to investigate. An autopsy revealed Jones died from a gunshot wound. Detectives identified Perry as a possible suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Jones' family says she was due on Oct. 8.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs for Jones and her unborn son. You can click here to donate.