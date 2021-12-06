Jacksonville man indicted on federal child pornography charges

If convicted, 41-year-old Michael Ray King could face 20 years in prison and lifetime supervised release.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was indicted in federal court on charges of child pornography, following an FBI raid at his home.

Michael Ray King, 41, is charged with possessing images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, according to the Department of Justice.

The FBI raided King's home on Nov. 18 after securing a search warrant for his computer, the DOJ reported. On the hard drive from the seized computer, investigators discovered at least 250 pictures and 50 videos showing child sex abuse. The FBI arrested King after the raid.