Jacksonville man sentenced to federal prison for attempted production of child sex abuse images

He was also ordered to serve a 20-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender, the release says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for the attempted production of child sex abuse images.

Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan sentenced Sean Corey McKenzie, 31, to 22 years and 6 months in federal prison, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

McKenzie was also ordered to serve a 20-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender, the release says. McKenzie pleaded guilty on May 3, 2021.

According to court documents based on an ongoing investigation, FBI agents had reason to believe McKenzie had used an online account to upload child pornography to a private chat room.



The DOJ says on March 15, 2021, agents conducted an interview of McKenzie at his house and he allegedly admitted to using this social media app and, specifically, to using his account to request minor females take “nude” photos of themselves.



McKenzie also admitted that the photos were sexually explicit, says the DOJ.

The DOJ says McKenzie admitted that he sought out chat rooms with names that suggested minor children would be present and during a search of his phone, FBI agents discovered online conversations McKenzie had with minor children on the same app.

This is another case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.