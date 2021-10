Michael Black, 29, was captured in a Walmart parking lot on Hutchinson Road on Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is behind bars on multiple charges for possession of child pornography from an incident in 2019.

The report reveals that he was in possession of at least 100 images and videos.