Police arrested a 40-year-old man Tuesday following a reported double assault in the Brown's Creek area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jason Paul Wood faces two charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon/domestic after a woman was killed and another was injured Tuesday morning during a battery in 5100 block of Heckscher Drive.

According to a police report, Wood also has homicide charges pending a Medical Examiners Autopsy report.

Around 9:41 a.m., police responded to a call about a battery in progress at a home. When they arrived, an adult woman was found dead and another woman was found suffering from non-life threatening injuries, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The injured woman was taken to the hospital.

Wood was detained by police in the front yard of the home, the report said.

Police said they believe the incident started inside of a home in the area, but it also appeared to have continued outdoors.

A woman told police that she attempted to diffuse an argument between Woods and another person over money when the incident occurred, according to the report.

Further details of the incident are not known due to police redacting that information in the police report.

Wood was arrested and taken to the Duval County Jail where he is being held on a $500,003 bond.

The police report also states that Wood has Schizophrenia.

His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26 at 9 a.m.