One person is dead and another injured following an assault with injuries in the Brown's Creek area Tuesday morning.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says its crews got a call to Heckscher Drive near Palm Bluff around 9:45 a.m. and upon arrival, a person was found dead.

One person was also injured and taken to the hospital, according to JFRD. They say the person's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said its homicide unit is also on scene.

No other information was released at this time.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.