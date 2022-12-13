Inmate dies after being pulled off life-support in Jacksonville

First Coast News has requested more specific information about the inmate's death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail died earlier this month, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says it's Homicide Cold Case Unit was dispatched to the Duval County jail in reference to an unresponsive inmate, Jarvis Miller.

Miller was transported to UF Health for medical treatment and his condition was deemed life-threatening.

Cold Case responded and conducted their initial investigation.

Two days later, police say Miller was taken off life support and pronounced deceased.

Jarvis was being held on the following charges: