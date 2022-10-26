'Let his temper take control': Nassau County correctional officer fired, charged with battery on inmate

The inmate fell to the ground and deputies say Joshwa Edsall forcibly drove his knee into the inmate's back and utilized his taser.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Nassau County correctional officer has been fired and charged after allegedly battering an inmate, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Oct. 15, Joshwa Edsall responded to an inmate disturbance inside the jail while he was working as a corrections officer.

Deputies say the inmate wanted his own private cell and was causing a disturbance.

In order to gain control of the inmate, NCSO says Edsall used and sprayed his pepper spray into the face of the inmate. While the inmate turned his back in an attempt to wipe the pepper spray from his eyes, deputies say Edsall grabbed the inmate by his shoulder and armpit and threw him into a concrete wall causing head and facial injuries.

The inmate fell to the ground and deputies say Edsall forcibly drove his knee into the inmate's back and utilized his taser as another deputy handcuffed the inmate for safety.

The inmate was then transported to Baptist Nassau Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

“Obviously, this is not what we would expect from our employees. When we take people into our custody, they should expect a safe and professional environment, and this type of conduct will not be tolerated," said Sheriff Bill Leeper. "The expectation is that our members of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office exhibit the highest level of professionalism... for some reason Edsall let his temper take control and take over. He lost control and he lost his job."

Leeper says when he was called in for a complaint interview he said he was expecting it because "he knew he crossed the line."

Edsall was hired on March 24, 2022. He had worked for NCSO for about seven months and was still on probation. There have been no other issues or complaints during that time.