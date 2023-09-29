x
Crime

Human remains found near Brunswick High School baseball field

Police were checking for a homeless encampment in the woods, near Habersham Street and Faith Avenue, when they found the body.
Credit: Rich Donnelly
Brunswick High School

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department found human remains near the Brunswick High School baseball field Friday afternoon, according to a press release.

GCPD was in the woods near Habersham Street and Faith Avenue around 2:37 p.m., responding to a "report of a homeless encampment," the release said.

While searching the area, they found the human remains.

Detectives and crime scene technicians have searched the area. Police were still at the scene Friday night.

The remains were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations lab for identification.

