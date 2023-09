The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says there looks to be no foul play involved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A contractor who entered a Jacksonville home to work on the roof found skeletal remains inside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The roofer called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report the discovery.

Police are talking with the owner of the home, which is in the 13000 block of Fanshowe Road.

Though homicide detectives are investigating, at this time, police say there is no sign of foul play.