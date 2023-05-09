Body found in Columbia County field identified as 18-year-old

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office identified 18-year-old Coyoete Turner as the victim of a homicide after her body was found in a field Sunday morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office identified a teenage girl as the body found in a field Sunday morning.

Deputies identified 18-year-old Coyoete Turner as the victim of a homicide Tuesday, according to a news release.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a field near Haltiwanger Road after reports of a body found.

Upon arrival, deputies located the remains of an adult female.

Further details are being withheld to "protect the integrity of the investigation," but "foul play is suspected," according to deputies.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident as a homicide, and are asking anyone who may have seen Turner in the past weeks to contact the Detective Truesdale at (386) 758-1375.