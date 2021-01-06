'House of Horrors' murderer sentenced to life in prison

Russell Tillis was found guilty in April in the death of Joni Gunter, whose remains were found buried in the back yard of his home in 2016.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man convicted of first-degree murder in the death, kidnapping and dismemberment of a 30-year-old woman in 2016 will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday afternoon.

Russell Tillis was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 30 years in prison by Duval County Circuit Court Judge Mark Borello. Tillis was found guilty in April in the death of Joni Gunter, whose remains were found buried in the back yard of his home, now known as the "House of Horrors."

A jury found him guilty, but could not come to a unanimous decision to recommend the death penalty. Tillis will be able to appeal the judge's sentence.

First Coast News spoke exclusively one-one-one with juror April Michalopoulos, who says she voted in favor of death. She says she's embarrassed that the jury could not agree on the death penalty, because she thinks it would have given the victim's family closure.

Michalopoulos believes she was selected as a juror in the case because she has a 4-year-old son, and she thinks the defense believed that would make her more lenient in sentencing. Tillis has said he was sexually abused as a child.

Nine jurors, including Michalopoulos, voted for death, with three jurors voting for life in prison without the possibility of an early release. Michalopoulos says she believes one of the jurors would never have voted for the death penalty, even before the trial started.

Under Florida law, the jury must be unanimous for a defendant to receive the death penalty, and the minimum sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison.