Watch Live: Former victims of Russell Tillis testify Wednesday as death penalty phase begins

Victims of Russell Tillis' prior felonies will testify Wednesday, along with Joni Gunter's grandmother and sister.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prosecutors plan a brief but potent presentation Wednesday as the penalty phase of Russell Tillis' death penalty trial begins.

Tillis was convicted Friday by a 12-member jury of first-degree murder, kidnapping and abuse of a dead human body. That same jury must now decide whether he gets life in prison or the death penalty.

Assistant State Attorney Alan Mizrahi told Circuit Judge Mark Borello Tuesday that he will call victims of Tillis' prior felony convictions to the stand to testify. The state will also introduce victim impact statements from the grandmother and sister of Tillis' 30-year-old victim, Joni Gunter.

The penalty phase is expected to last through Thursday. In Florida, a death verdict must be unanimous; if just one juror votes for a life sentence, the verdict is life.

The jury’s verdict is a “recommendation” to the judge. Though few judges would consider overriding a jury’s death verdict, but they can change the verdict to life if they choose. However, judges cannot impose death if the jury chooses life.

If the verdict is life, sentencing could occur immediately.

If the verdict is death, the court will schedule a “Spencer hearing.” This could come days or even weeks after the jury verdict. A Spencer hearing is the final opportunity for the defense to make their case for a life sentence to the judge. At the conclusion of that hearing, the judge would formally pronounce the sentence.

Every death sentence is sent to the Florida Supreme Court for automatic review to determine “the validity of the judgment and the propriety of the death sentence.” That happens even if the defendant does not want to appeal. This is known as a “direct appeal” but is unrelated to the defendant’s appeal process.

If the Florida Supreme Court OKs a death sentence, the appeals process begins and can take years or even decades to complete.