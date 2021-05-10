Green Cove Springs man arrested on drug charges, despite claims of harassment

The Green Cove Springs police began investigating Chris Pelletier several months ago after he was suspected of selling drugs near Spring Park, police said.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Clay County man faces drug charges following an investigation into his alleged drug dealing.

On April 19, the department received a Facebook message from Pelletier saying he had been harassed by an officer watching him on several occasions around the city, according to police. On one such occasion, Pelletier claimed he confronted the police officer, asking why they were watching him.

Pelletier claimed the officer responded by saying, "I don't appreciate drug dealers," police said.

Afterward, Pelletier told police he worked for Uber Eats and wanted to report the issue to police before going public, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department.