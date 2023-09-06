Glynn County police looking for 32-year-old man accused of shooting woman at gas station

Police say the victim, Patrice Fairell, identified the shooter as 32-year-old Dundra Merrell, as the man has been charged with three felonies in this incident.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Glynn County police are currently looking for a man accused of shooting a woman at a gas station in Brunswick on Labor Day, according to a press release from the Glynn County Police Department.

On Monday at approximately 10 p.m., officers with the GCPD responded to a Parker's gas station, located at 5693 Altama Ave. in Brunswick in reference to the shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the woman identified as Patrice Fairell had been shot in the arm as she was driving away from the gas station. Due to injuries suffered from the gunshot, Fairell was flown to Shands Hospital for further treatment, the release states.

Police say Fairell identified the shooter as 32-year-old Dundra Merrell, as the man has been charged in this incident with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and felony aggravated assault, according to the release.

Fairell along with police, say Merrell allegedly fled the scene as a passenger of a blue Dodge Charger after the shooting occurred.