Attempted robbery stopped by clerks, two Good Samaritans at convenience store in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 40s was taken into custody Thursday night in an attempted robbery that took place at a convenience store in the Arlington area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Lloyd says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the store, located near 7100 Merrill Rd. in reference to a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they "apprehended" the man, police say.

Lloyd says JSO's initial investigation reveals that the unidentified man allegedly approached a female victim outside of her vehicle near a gas pump and demanded the keys to the vehicle in which she refused. Lloyd says the man then displayed what appeared to be a toy gun and demanded the keys again. The man took the keys from the unidentified female and entered her vehicle.

Police say the victim yelled for help and two store clerks and two Good Samaritans ran and intervened, holding the man down until officers arrived on scene.

Lloyd says the incident is under an ongoing investigation.