Man shot at RaceTrac on New Kings Road, shooter believed to be man's son, police say

JSO says officers responded to the gas station at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Saturday and found the man suffering from a shotgun wound to his left leg area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 55-year-old man was shot at a RaceTrac gas station on New Kings Road Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says officers responded to the gas station, located at 9980 New Kings Road in Jacksonville at approximately 7:55 p.m. and found the unidentified man suffering from a shotgun wound to his left leg/hip area.

The man was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition as police say they believe the suspect "is the victim's son," in which the sheriff's office is identifying him to be 34-years-old.

JSO says detectives are currently searching for the suspect, interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage and collecting and preserving physical evidence.