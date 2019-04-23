A nine-year veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of sexual battery of a child.

Former Officer Matthew Butler was arrested in March by JSO and charged with capital sexual battery of a victim less than 12 years old.

JSO says former Officer Matthew Butler was initially under investigation after he was allegedly in possession of a nude photograph of a young girl.

But, Butler got into potentially deeper trouble Thursday, April 18 when a second victim came forward accusing Butler of touching her inappropriately at a sleepover.

His bond was set at $1 million.