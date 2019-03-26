JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A nine-year veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was arrested by JSO Tuesday and charged with capital sexual battery of a victim less than 12 years old.

JSO says former Officer Matthew Butler was initially under investigation Friday, March 22 after he was allegedly in possession of a nude photograph of a young girl.

"It's just hard for me to believe anything like this could happen," said Donald Johnson, a neighbor. "If somebody were to come to me and said something like this had happened, he probably would have been the last person in the whole area that I could have believed would have done something."

Investigation eventually led JSO to charge Butler with capital sexual battery of a victim less than 12 years of age.

Butler was arrested Tuesday, March 26.

JSO would not speak on the relationship between Butler and the minor.

Butler got into potentially deeper trouble Thursday, April 18 when a second victim came forward accusing Butler of touching her inappropriately at a sleepover.

This marks the second arrest of a JSO police officer in 2019.

