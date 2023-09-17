Flagler County Sheriff's Office searching for man 'considered armed and dangerous'

Deputies are searching for 31-year-old Michael Steven Benkert near a Mobil gas station on State Road 100 in Flagler Beach.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges near the Mobil gas station on State Road 100.

31-year-old Michael Steven Benkert was last seen wearing a baggy black T-shirt, long gray shorts, and a black and gray Chevy baseball-syle hat. He was also seen wearing a gold-colored chain.

Deputies say not to contact Benkert directly because he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, armed trespassing of a structure, improper exhibition of a weapon, and resisting an officer without violence, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Benkert is also wanted on charges of aggravated assault (domestic) and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Flagler Beach Police Department.

On September 7, Flagler Beach police said it was searching for Benkert in connection with a possible burglary in a shed at a trailer park in Flagler Beach.

The shed police referenced is owned by Benkert's sister, who was involved in a "domestic incident" with Benkert, according to the Flagler Beach Police Department.

Multiple agencies searched for Benkert including the Flagler County Sheriff's Office and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office which deployed a helicopter to assist with the search. However, Benkert was never located.

Anyone with information on Benkert's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Flagler County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency number at 386-313-4911.