Neptune Beach neighborhood cleans up after arson, vandalism incidents Thursday; police investigating

Neptune Beach Police are searching for a man wanted for destroying and setting mailboxes and other objects on fire on Nightfall Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — In the area of Nightfall Drive in Neptune Beach, people are picking up the pieces of vandalism and arson in the neighborhood.

Neptune Beach Police are searching for a vehicle of interest and a man wanted for destroying mailboxes, setting them and other objects on fire in a Neptune Beach neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police describe the suspect as a medium to heavy-set male with a long beard, wearing sunglasses, a grey shirt, black shorts and was barefoot. The vehicle of interest appears to be a four-door light color sedan. The suspect is seen on numerous home cameras. Police say they've received several tips but need the public's help investigating.

David Johnson's mailbox was one of the several knocked over or burned.

"It's a shock. It's usually very quiet. But it could have been a lot worse," Johnson said.

Johnson says the neighborhood is very secluded with only one way in and out.

"No one knows him. I have no idea. I suspect something else was bothering him and he's taking it out on us."

In another video caught on a home Ring camera, Neptune Beach Police say a man is seen approaching the front door of a home on Nightfall Drive holding an object on fire. He sets it down by the front door and walks off. Police say this happened early Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. Don Wiggins lives in the home.

"Turns out it was like a sale paper that had come in the mail. And I guess the guy got it out of our mailbox and set it on fire," Wiggins said.

Wiggins says luckily his house was not damaged. Only the front door mat had a few burn marks, but he says he's never seen anything like it before.

"He took the sprinkler, he unhooked it from the hose, took the sprinkler. Turns out he took it next door and threw it in our neighbor's yard. Just some more bizarre behavior."

Wiggins says he hopes the man is charged for the crimes.

Neptune Beach Police ask if you live in the area surrounding Nightfall Drive to check your surveillance video and notify police if you captured the suspect or the vehicle between 11:30 p.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, September 14.