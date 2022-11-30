Fugitive from Flagler arrested for sex crimes after traveling across four states

Marc Christian Gordon, accused of soliciting sex acts from a minor victim, was arrested in Winnebago County, Illinois after an anonymous tip. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, a warrant had been issued for Gordon's arrest in August for unlawful sexual activity with a minor, which is a second-degree felony, police said.

“Thanks to the hard work of our Detectives and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, this pervert was arrested before he could flee the country,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “He will now face justice for the crimes he committed on a minor. This is a warning to all who commit a crime in Flagler County – we will not stop looking for you until we arrest you and put you in the Green Roof Inn.”