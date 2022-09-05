Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrest murder suspect in Atlanta

Dominiqe Tirec Rivera-Phillip, 19, was arrested in connection to a murder that took place in May on Jammes Road in Jacksonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA, Georgia — The video attached to this story is from our previous coverage of this case.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a murder suspect in Atlanta, JSO announced Sunday.

Dominiqe Tirec Rivera-Phillip, 19, was arrested on charges of second degree murder for the death of a 21-year-old man found dead in the 2500 block of Jammes Road on May 9.

The victim was found shot multiple times at an apartment complex.