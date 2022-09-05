x
Crime

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrest murder suspect in Atlanta

Dominiqe Tirec Rivera-Phillip, 19, was arrested in connection to a murder that took place in May on Jammes Road in Jacksonville.

ATLANTA, Georgia — The video attached to this story is from our previous coverage of this case.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a murder suspect in Atlanta, JSO announced Sunday.

Dominiqe Tirec Rivera-Phillip, 19, was arrested on charges of second degree murder for the death of a 21-year-old man found dead in the 2500 block of Jammes Road on May 9. 

The victim was found shot multiple times at an apartment complex.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

    

