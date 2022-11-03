Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect with help of Fugitive Task Force

The suspect was located in Waycross, Georgia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect was arrested in Waycross, Georgia on charges related to the murder of a Jacksonville woman, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Mose Durham, 29, was arrested on charges on second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim in the crime was shot in the 1600 block of Melson Avenue in Jacksonville. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died, police said.