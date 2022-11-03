x
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect with help of Fugitive Task Force

The suspect was located in Waycross, Georgia.
Credit: JSO
Mose Durham, 29, was arrested on second-degree murder charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect was arrested in Waycross, Georgia on charges related to the murder of a Jacksonville woman, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Mose Durham, 29, was arrested on charges on second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim in the crime was shot in the 1600 block of Melson Avenue in Jacksonville. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died, police said.

Durham was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force and Ware County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

