Police: Woman charged after fatal stabbing on Jacksonville's Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with murder after reportedly stabbing a man to death Thursday morning on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Shacourtney Shaquay Jamerson, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, armed trespassing and criminal mischief exceeding $1,000.

Just before 2:30 a.m., patrol officers say they were dispatched to a Jacksonville hospital in reference to an individual that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police learned that an adult man had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

JSO says the man had been taken to the hospital by a woman, who was subsequently detained and interviewed about the incident that led up to the stabbing.

That woman was later identified by police as Jamerson.

Police say Jamerson and the victim knew each other, and prior to this incident, had become involved in an altercation near the 9000 block of Tapestry Park Circle.