'She always brought a smile': Fernandina Beach restaurant mourning the death of employee

Tanya Williamson was a wife and mother of five who was killed in a car crash with a drunk driver. She lived in Georgia and worked in Fernandina Beach.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach restaurant is mourning the loss of a beloved employee. Over the weekend, troopers responded to a deadly crash in Charlton, County Georgia.

Georgia State Patrol says a Jeep Wrangler driven by Tanya Williamson was hit by another vehicle on her way home Saturday night.

Her family says she was just a few miles from her home after working a shift at The Boat House restaurant on Fernandina Beach.

Chet Huntley, the restaurant's owner, described Williamson as the daughter he never had. He says she drove from Folkston, Georgia to Fernandina Beach every day to work and always had the most positive attitude.

“She always brought a smile," Huntley said.

A hardworking wife, mom, and employee is how family and co-workers describe Tanya Williamson.

“She was the epitome that a server should be, I don't think she ever got a bad tip. I've never had a complaint about her," Huntley said.

Huntley says the last time he saw Williamson was at work on Saturday.

“I was the last one to say something to her and she was going to get to Walmart before it closed to get dog food and she was five minutes from her house when the accident happened," Huntley said.

Georgia State Patrol says Saturday night, Williamson and another vehicle driven by Terry Walters were both driving eastbound on Georgia 40 near mile marker 6 over the speed limit. Investigators say Walters hit Williamson’s jeep causing both vehicles to lose control. Williams died at the scene. Authorities say Walters will be charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI and other charges.

Williamson leaves behind her husband and five kids. Family and friends working on an event to raise money for her funeral expenses and help out her family with anything they will need.

“We’re going to do a fundraiser through go fund me as well as an event this Wednesday at the restaurant. She loved jeeps. This was her favorite thing and so we’re hoping to do a little jeep rally and we have musicians and we have people that are all coming in support," Huntley said.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, The Boat House restaurant on 30 South 2nd Street in Fernandina Beach is hosting a charity event in memory of Tanya at 4:30pm. The family, friends, and the community is encouraged to celebrate her life. All of the proceeds will be used to pay for her funeral costs and help her family with what they need.