Clay County sheriff's deputy terminated after being arrested twice on DUI charges

This is Deputy Christopher Coldiron 2nd arrest in the past year for driving under the influence.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County deputy who was arrested on a second DUI charge is out of jail on bond.

According to court records, Christopher Coldiron was arrested and booked into Clay County Jail on Friday after he refused to submit to a DUI test.

The spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriffs Office says Sheriff Cook has terminated Coldiron.

The spokesperson says Coldiron was actively serving his 45-day suspension from his first DUI arrest in December after his administrative review concluded. The administrative review could not begin until the conclusion of his court case.

Coldiron was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Clay County Sheriff's Office Public Information Deputy Andrew Ford said an administrative process will take place to determine Coldiron's status within the Sheriff's Office.

Coldiron is currently out on bond and is set to appear in court on Nov. 7.