Police: Woman arrested after crashing into construction zone in Neptune Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for DUI after she drove into a construction zone early Friday morning in Neptune Beach.
Lily Lewis 'barreled through barrels' according to the Neptune Beach Police Department. Lewis was driving in the 300 block of 3rd Street when she crashed into a piece of heavy construction equipment. One of the construction workers was injured in the wreck and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
NBPD used it's social media to share this story and remind community members not to drink and drive.