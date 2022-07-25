Putnam deputies reportedly find 32 grams of fentanyl during traffic stop, woman arrested

During a search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly located a black backpack that contained about 32 grams of fentanyl in four plastic bags.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop in North Florida, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say on Friday afternoon, while working patrol in Crescent City, Deputy Griffith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without a license plate.

While talking to the occupants of the vehicle, Griffith stated he noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw a digital scale.

During a search of the vehicle, Griffith allegedly located a black backpack that contained about 32 grams of fentanyl in four plastic bags, as well as a coffee filter containing a white powder, a paper containing white powder, a hypodermic syringe and another digital scale.

The passenger of the vehicle, Lindsie Presley, 24, of Georgetown reportedly told deputies the fentanyl was hers, and she gets a discount. Deputies say Presley also had $1,457 in cash.

The driver of the vehicle denied having knowledge of the drugs and was issued a traffic citation.