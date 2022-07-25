Putnam deputies reportedly find 32 grams of fentanyl during traffic stop, woman arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop in North Florida, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say on Friday afternoon, while working patrol in Crescent City, Deputy Griffith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without a license plate.
While talking to the occupants of the vehicle, Griffith stated he noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw a digital scale.
During a search of the vehicle, Griffith allegedly located a black backpack that contained about 32 grams of fentanyl in four plastic bags, as well as a coffee filter containing a white powder, a paper containing white powder, a hypodermic syringe and another digital scale.
The passenger of the vehicle, Lindsie Presley, 24, of Georgetown reportedly told deputies the fentanyl was hers, and she gets a discount. Deputies say Presley also had $1,457 in cash.
The driver of the vehicle denied having knowledge of the drugs and was issued a traffic citation.
Presley was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl of four grams or more and possession of drug equipment. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail and help on $500,500 bond.