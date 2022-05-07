Jacksonville couple charged in child's fentanyl overdose held on bond of $100,000 each

Alexis Burnette and Saige Freese were arrested Tuesday on child neglect charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville couple arrested on child neglect charges after a young girl in their care overdosed on fentanyl and stopped breathing have bond set at $100,003 each, court records show.

A police report said the child, whose age was not released, was taken to the hospital and tested positive for fentanyl. They do not know how she came in contact with the deadly opioid, but the couple -- Alexis Burnette, 27, and Saige Freese, 24 -- also tested positive for fentanyl.

The child received several doses of Narcan, often used to reverse an opioid overdose. An update on her condition has not been released.

Burnette has been charged with child neglect before. He was sentenced to two years probation for child neglect in 2019 after police say they found her unresponsive in a Jacksonville home, where a child was inside. Police said Freese was also at this scene, passed out inside a running car.

It's not known if the same child was involved in both incidents.