Scammers could be taking advantage of supply chain issues this holiday season, FBI Jacksonville warns

FBI Jacksonville's spokesperson said scammers are taking advantage of people willing to pay top dollar for gifts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is about charity-related scams and previously aired on Nov. 30.

You've probably heard the warnings about starting holiday shopping early this year because of supply chain issues due to COVID-19. A spokesperson for FBI Jacksonville warns it's those same supply chain issues that scammers are using to try to get your personal information.

According to Amanda Videll, FBI Jacksonville's Public Affairs Officer, scammers set up fake websites to get people to buy items they can't find anywhere else.

"People are willing to pay top dollar for some of those hard to find items because of the supply chain issues," Videll said. "Criminals know that and they’re taking advantage of it."

"They actually don't even have those items. They're just trying to get your information," she added.

Cyber criminals are targeting shoppers who are looking for online bargains and hard to find gift items this holiday. Read the #FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center #IC3 consumer alert here: https://t.co/QjMGkdTWzf pic.twitter.com/nmtEECxd5k — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) December 2, 2021

Videll said make sure the website you're shopping on has https in the url. The 's' stands for secure, and it will help protect your information. Also, track the shipping information from the vendor on a daily basis, she said.

Look at feedback ratings for online marketplaces and auctions, Videll said. If it doesn't have one, that's a huge red flag.

Consumers reported loosing more than $53 million to holiday scams last year, according to Videll. She said this year, the FBI expects that number to be even higher with more people shopping online.

When those packages get to your door, Videll said look out for another type of scam.

"Any time you receive an unsolicited text message from an organization saying that you’re missing something, and you need to click this link in order to obtain it or retrieve it, that is usually going to be a scam. That's a big red flag especially around the holidays," Videll said.

Don't click the link in the text or email. If you do, scammers could get your personal information.

“What scammers are looking for this holiday season is any personal information that they can obtain about you or your financial institution information, so your banking account, your credit card numbers," she said.