Eighth grader arrested for bringing gun, bullets to school in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An eighth grade student has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to Yulee Middle School Thursday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a report of a student bringing a firearm and the school was placed on a hold while the student was detained.

A school official told deputies that they received a tip that a student had a gun in their backpack.

After the student was escorted by resource officers and school administrators to the front office, it was discovered that the student had an unloaded gun.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said the student told deputies that he brought the gun to school not to hurt anyone but “for his own protection.”

The firearm, an unloaded revolver, was secured however, deputies say there were also bullets inside the backpack.

Deputies say bringing a weapon to school is a felony and that this individual will not be returning to Yulee Middle School.