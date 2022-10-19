Two men arrested on weapons charges, leading to lockdown of Lake City elementary school

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Tyrese Bradley, 21, and Ja’ Marion Terry, 19, were taken into custody shortly after fleeing on foot from deputies.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two individuals were arrested following an incident which resulted in the lockdown of a Lake City area elementary school Wednesday.

CCSO says the incident began when Eastside Elementary School Resource Deputy Kobe Kimble was making his security rounds and noticed a disturbance at a residence across the street from the school.

Kimble noticed one of the individuals, later identified as Bradley, lift his shirt while arguing with subjects who were in a vehicle. Kimble says it appeared as if Bradley was exposing a weapon.

The school placed on lockdown and CCSO says Bradley began walking away from the residence.

As patrol deputies arrived and confronted Bradley, he reportedly fled from them towards East Duval Street.

Deputy Truesdale gave chase and noticed Bradley was allegedly armed with a handgun.

Deputies say Bradley was apprehended by Truesdale a short distance later.

The firearm had been discarded during the foot pursuit, but was recovered near the location where Bradley was apprehended, deputies say.

Another male subject, later identified as Ja’ Marion Terry, was seen running in the direction of the school, deputies say.

As Terry appeared from the corner of the complex, Kimble confronted Terry at gunpoint and Terry surrendered.

Deputies say he was taken into custody, and another firearm was discovered to have been discarded in the immediate area where Terry was apprehended. The gun was reported stolen out of Duval County, deputies say.

In a statement, Sheriff Mark Hunter said, “This incident reinforces my commitment to have fully sworn deputies in all of our schools. Had there not been someone on campus with this type of training and experience, this situation could have been much worse.”