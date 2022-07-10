Police: Man who tried to enter Duval County elementary school with ax identified

A man allegedly tried to enter Ruth Upson Elementary School with an ax Friday before he was shot by school police. He was identified Saturday as Eric David Hurley.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

The man who police say attempted to enter Ruth Upson Elementary School with an ax Friday is Eric David Hurley, Duval County Public Schools Police Chief Greg Burton confirmed to First Coast News.

The school went into lockdown and Hurley was shot by a DCPS officer, Burton said Thursday. At the time, Hurley was in the hospital in critical condition.

Records from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office show Hurley was arrested but is not yet being housed at the Duval County Jail.

Hurley was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, trespassing on school property of a firearm or other weapon and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, first responder or security guard.