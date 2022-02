CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of a dog that was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the CCSO, the dog was found at Long Branch Road and Georgia Mosely Road, northwest of Jennings State Forest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dog's owner who or may have shot the dog is urged to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-591-4551. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.