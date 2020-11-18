x
Crime

Deputies seek identity of woman after mask-related incident in St. Johns County

The situation escalated when the woman kicked an Aldi's shopping cart into the victim’s abdomen, deputies say.
Credit: SJSO

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was allegedly involved in a mask-related altercation at an Aldi's in St. Augustine.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 30 the woman pictured below was involved in a verbal altercation with another customer at Aldi’s Supermarket located on US 1 South. 

The altercation, which was over the victim not wearing a mask, escalated when the subject front kicked a shopping cart causing the cart to slam into the victim’s abdomen, deputies say.

SJSO says the subject fled the store before law enforcement’s arrival.

If you have any information on the identity of the pictured subject, you are asked to notify Deputy J. Crawford at jcrawford@sjso.org.

Credit: SJSO
