VERIFY: Has Walmart stopped its mask mandate?

Many of you have had questions about the mask mandate, especially when it comes to enforcement in stores.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas reported record-breaking COVID-19 numbers on Friday, and again, health officials urged Arkansans to continue to follow the mask mandate.

It's what so many of you have had questions about – especially when it comes to enforcement in stores.

John from Hot Springs wrote to our Verify team saying, "Please verify... My neighbor said he heard today that all Walmart stores are doing away with the mandatory masks in their stores. I am very concerned."

We took John's concern to Walmart's corporate office, where a spokesperson responded saying, in part:

"Mandatory masks continue to be a part of our operating procedure. That will not change anytime soon."

So we can verify, this claim is false.

The mask mandate in Walmart stores is still in effect and will continue to be.