Deputies: Man steals ambulance during patient drop-off at Florida hospital

Trey Cornwell, 29, is being charged with grand theft auto.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he stole an ambulance Sunday afternoon, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Trey Cornwell, 29, is being charged with grand theft auto.

Deputies said the ambulance, owned by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services was taken at 12:27 p.m. from the ambulance bay at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

The ambulance crew was inside the hospital dropping off a patient when Cornwell stole the ambulance, deputies said.

Cornwell allegedly drove the ambulance to the Kass Circle area off of Port Court. Deputies said he then got the ambulance stuck in mud and sand as it approached a nearby body of water off of Port Court.

After getting the ambulance stuck, witnesses on scene told deputies that Cornwell had left and was heading toward a nearby shopping plaza.