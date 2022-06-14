Three arrested, one wanted in deaths of Bunnell teens; suspects were playing rapper Kodak Black's song 'Super Gremlin' police said

Authorities announced the arrests Tuesday in connection to the killings of two Flagler County teens. Three men are charged with murder and another suspect is wanted.

BUNNELL, Fla — Three men are in Flagler County jail on no bond and another is wanted in connection to the deaths of two Bunnell teens. Authorities held a news conference Tuesday announcing the arrests of Tyrese Patterson, 20, Stephen Monroe, 23, and Devandre Williams, 18, in the death of 16-year-old Noah Smith.

Smith was killed Jan. 12 in a shooting on South Anderson Street in Bunnell, police said.

A fourth man, Terrell Sampson, 18, is also wanted in the teen's death. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Williams is also wanted in the death of another teen; Keymarion Hall, 16, who was shot to death May 3 in the same area where Smith was killed, police said.

“These were difficult cases based on the intertwining of the suspects, relatives and friends wanting to settle disputes with street justice," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. "I’m very proud of everyone that worked so hard and their dedication to finding justice for Noah and Keymarion and their families."

Police said social media played a role in helping them make the arrests, the news release states. Police said the violence includes to combating sides, Bunnell and Palm Coast, the news release states.