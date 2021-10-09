DA: Brunswick man sentenced to life in prison for shooting a 20-year-old man over a female

Ronrecus Goodwin, 23, will not be eligible for parole for 30 years. The victim's family said during sentencing they forgive him.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a 20-year-old man in 2019.

On Sept. 19, 2019, Ronrecus Goodwin, now 23, was in a home with Cameron Johnson and a female, according to the Glynn County District Attorney's Office. Eventually, Johnson and Goodwin began to argue over the female, which spilled outside.

A mutual friend told the two men to quit fighting and to talk it out. Goodwin and Johnson took a walk together around the block then returned to the house, seemingly making peace, the DA's Office reported.

After returning to the house, Goodwin pulled out a gun and shot Johnson in the chest before running away, the DA's Office says. Johnson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There were three witnesses to the shooting who said Johnson did not provoke it.

Goodwin was eventually arrested and charged with malice murder. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He must serve at least 30 years before being eligible for parole.