Former Glynn County school bus driver convicted of molestation, sexual assault of 10-year-old child

Joseph Jordan, 66, was sentenced to 17 years confinement, with 10 years to serve. Jordan is also required to register as a sex offender.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Brunswick man was found guilty of multiple child sexual assault charges following a two-day jury trial, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Joseph Jordan, 66, was convicted of child molestation and sexual assault against a child under the age of 16.

The charges are from an incident that occurred on September 18, 2020, when Jordan was a school bus driver with Glynn County.

On the day of the incident, Jordan was parked outside the Glynn County stadium for a football game.

The 10-year-old victim’s mother, who was also a school bus driver and Jordan's coworker, was parked next to him, the DA's office said in a press release.

During the game, the victim and her younger brother went back and forth between the two buses as their mother was cleaning up her bus.

At some point during the evening, Jordan reportedly sat next to the child and began holding her hand. He then proceeded to assault her. All of this was captured on the school bus video recording system, authorities said.

During the trial, Jordan testified that he touched the victim, but denied that it was sexual in nature. Jordan also claimed it was an error in judgment, the release said.

“In cooperation with the Glynn County Transportation Department and through collaborations with Glynn County School Investigator Ricky Hilburn and the Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center, we were able to conduct a thorough investigation and present a compelling case to the jury,” said Assistant District Attorney Seterria Brodnex, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. “The defendant acted brazenly in this incident, which was caught on a school bus camera; however, the child victim was brave by immediately reporting what happened to her mother and then facing her abuser in court.”

Members of the Glynn County jury deliberated for approximately one hour before reaching their guilty verdicts.