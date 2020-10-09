Deputies said she was charged with burglary, car theft, and possession of methamphetamines

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman on Thursday in connection to a string of car burglaries in Middleburg, Florida.

Deputies said they found Shyanne Renee Sumner, 25, driving a stolen Toyota Camry from Jacksonville with an expired license and meth inside the vehicle.

After they searched the car, deputies said they found stolen items related to other car burglaries that had taken place in Middleburg in June.

According to the arrest reports, Sumner was accused of seven different car burglaries in all.

Deputies also say credit cards stolen during one of the burglaries were used at a Speedway gas station in Clay County.