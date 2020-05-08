Deputies say they recovered 155 little tree air fresheners valued at $300 total.

HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says its deputies arrested a man and a woman on Monday, Aug. 3, for stealing around $1,000 in car air fresheners, sanitary wipes, a TV and the security system of a car wash.

A burglary was first reported on Saturday by two employees at Hilliard Car Wash, according to the arrest report. They told deputies they discovered somebody had pried open the door and cut the cables to the security cameras.

Security footage showed a man wearing a blue towel on his face break in and drive away in a maroon Mercury Pioneer, deputies say. On Monday evening, a deputy saw a man and a car fitting the description at a Winn-Dixie in Hilliard.

The deputy followed the car to a Holiday Terrace Motel and pulled it over. Jennifer Stephenson, 41, was driving and Ronald Bennett, 36, was in the passenger seat, according to the arrest report.

After being questioned by the deputy, Stephenson and Bennett let sheriff's deputies search their motel room. There, they found half of the stolen goods. The rest were found in a bag in the woods by Scotts Landing Road, deputies say.

Among the stolen goods included 155 tree air fresheners valuing at $300 and 77 individually packaged Armorall wipes worth $150, deputies say.