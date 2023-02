The car flipped over on I-295 just north of Alta Drive. Highway Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old died Sunday after running off the roadway on I-295 in Jacksonville, Florida Highway Patrol said in a report.

FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the report, the vehicle ran off the roadway onto the righthand shoulder and hit two light polls. The vehicle then overturned.