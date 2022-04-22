Camden County man facing murder charge for cousin's death, after deputies killed her in drug raid

Varshan Brown, 47, is charged with murder in the death of his cousin, Latoya James, who was shot to death by Camden County deputies last year.

WOODBINE, Ga. — A Camden County grand jury indicted a man Friday for murder after deputies shot his cousin to death last year.

Varshan Brown, 47, is charged with felony murder, among other charges, after a drug bust escalated into an officer-involved shooting in Woodbine, Georgia on May 4, 2021.

Brown's cousin, Latoya James, 37, was shot by deputies who were serving a narcotics warrant at Brown's home while she was visiting.

District Attorney Keith Higgins announced the indictment Friday saying Brown is facing the following charges:

Felony murder

Aggravated assaults on a public safety officer

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Commission of a crime by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The announcement comes two days after the DA's decision not to charge deputies Downy Casey and Michael Blaquiere, for their involvement in the shooting.

"While any loss of life is always tragic, the officers’ use of force in this instance was justified to protect their lives," DA Higgins said.

Deputies Casey, Blaquiere knocked on the door and identified themselves before they entered the house, investigators say. There was then an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and Brown, investigators said.

James was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown was rushed to the hospital for treatment and survived, after multiple surgeries.

Brown is being charged for his cousin's murder because her death is the result of a shootout with officers that he initiated, the DA's news release stated.

James was caught in the crossfire.

The aggravated assault charge claims that Brown fired his gun at Deputy Casey and in the direction of Deputy Blaquiere during the drug bust. The officers then returned fire.

The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.