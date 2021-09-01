Camden County man arrested for assault in officer-involved shooting

During the shooting, Varshan Brown's cousin Latoya James was killed by deputies.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Camden County man has been arrested on multiple assault charges for his involvement in a deadly officer-involved shooting back in May, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Varshan Brown, 47, was arrested on Aug. 25. He is being charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Peace Officer, two counts of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Brown is connected to an officer-involved shooting that happened on May 4, 2021, at his Woodbine, Georgia home. During the shooting, Brown's cousin Latoya James, 37, was killed by deputies.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office said they were at the home executing a drug-related search warrant at the time of the shooting.

The GBI said there was an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and the occupants of the home.

James and Brown were both shot during the incident. Family members said Brown was hospitalized with at least four gunshot wounds.

Following the shooting, the GBI secured an arrest warrant for Brown on May 20.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Brown was arrested without incident.