DA decides Camden County deputies involved in deadly shooting won't be prosecuted

Resident of the home, 47-year-old Varshan Brown and his cousin, 37-year-old Latoya James, were shot during the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from previous coverage of the incident

Camden County deputies, who were involved in a May 2021 shooting, will not prosecuted, District Attorney Keith Higgins said on Wednesday afternoon.

On May 4, 2021, Camden County deputies responded to a home in Woodbine, Georgia with a narcotics search warrant. This led to a deadly officer involved shooting.

Camden County Sheriff’s deputies requested the GBI lead the investigation into the incident.

Deputies Downy Casey, Michael Blaquiere knocked on the door and identified themselves before they entered the house, investigators say. The GBI says there was then an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and the occupants of the home.

Resident of the home, 47-year-old Varshan Brown and his cousin, 37-year-old Latoya James, were shot during the incident. James succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead at the scene, according to officials.

Brown was rushed to the hospital for treatment and survived, after multiple surgeries. The state of Florida plans to pursue charges against Brown for aggravated assault against an officer, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

District Attorney Higgins spoke privately with both family member and community leaders when announcing his decision to not pursue criminal charges against the deputies. He also expressed his condolences to James' family, according to a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.